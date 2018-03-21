FIRE crews remain at the scene of a fire which severely damaged a building.

Crews from across south Wales were called to the Abundant Life Centre on Lower Dock Street at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, March 20.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that they had no updates on the fire and an investigation was underway.

She said: "We were damping down today as there were reports of smoke.

"The cause of the fire is unknown.

"The fire investigation team were unable to gain full access to the building, due to structural instability."

The road was closed for almost three hours and residents and workers in the area were evacuated while 37 firefighters from eight stations tackled the blaze.

The building was partially destroyed by fire two years ago and was undergoing a revamp.

A statement released yesterday from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 12.19pm, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire at a building on Lower Dock Street, Newport.

"Thirty-two firefighters and five officers from Malpas, Duffryn, New Inn, Roath, Maindee, Cardiff Central, Barry and Merthyr Tydfil were in attendance; with five fire appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, one heavy rescue tender and three water bowsers.

"On arrival, crews were confronted with a well-developed fire throughout the three-storey building, causing the roof to collapse.

"Neighbouring properties were evacuated and a police cordon remains in place.

"The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation will continue.."