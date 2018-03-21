A MOTHER whose three-day-old baby died in hospital has spoken of her heartache at her devastating loss.

Kira Teppett-Higgs gave birth to son Freddie Woodfine-Jones 14 weeks prematurely last year on Christmas Eve.

The student, who is from Moorland Park, Newport, stressed her pregnancy had been normal until her 20-week scan.

“We were then told that Freddie was quite small,” said the 21-year-old.

“We did not think much of it because me and my partner Daniel are both quite short too.

“We were later told that Freddie had intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) and we were rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital. We were taken to that hospital because I’m a student in north Wales.”

IUGR causes a fetus to grow slowly in the womb - normally because of an inflamed placenta - which can then cause severe health problems.

“They told me that Freddie had to come out,” said Miss Teppett-Higgs.

“It was dangerous for him to remain in the womb. My placenta was inflamed so nutrients were not getting to him which is why he was small.

“He was born prematurely on Christmas Eve.”

But tragically Freddie died on Boxing Day following complications from IUGR.

“We were told there could be problems,” she said. “Because of the IUGR it caused issues with his lungs.

“My world fell apart.

“There are not many words I can use to describe how we are feeling.”

Added to the tragedy of losing a child, Miss Teppett-Higgs also revealed her pain at being unable to erect a headstone.

She said: “Freddie is buried in Christchurch Cemetery.

“It hurts us that there is no headstone. I am a student and a headstone costs £1,000 plus.

“My partner and I cannot afford it.”

But family friend Clive Walker has since set up a fundraising event and is urging people to attend it.

“I have known Kira and her family for a long time,” said Mr Walker.

“When I heard the sad news about Freddie I thought something needed to be done.

“The event will have a lot of fundraising activities - like a raffle. The more money we raise the better.”

People are encouraged to attend the fundraising event at Los Amigos, Stow Hill from 6.30pm on April 6.