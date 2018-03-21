A BILL keeping European Union law in devolved areas in place in Wales post-Brexit has been signed off - just three weeks after it was first introduced.

The Welsh Government's Law Derived from the European Union (Wales) Bill was voted through by AMs yesterday, despite only being presented at the end of February.

The Assembly had agreed to treat the so-called continuity bill as 'emergency legislation', meaning it could pass through the legislative process far quicker than it normally would. It was introduced following concerns powers over some devolved areas such as farming currently held by Europe would be given to Westminster rather than Wales when the UK leaves the EU.

Speaking after the bill was approved by 39 votes to 13, with one abstention, yesterday, first minister Carwyn Jones said he remained of the opinion that it would be preferable for the the UK Government to amend its Brexit Bill to avoid this happening.

"We have introduced the continuity bill because the UK Government has been so slow and reluctant to recognise our legitimate concerns," he said.

"This lack of progress is a matter of real frustration given that we share the same objectives as the UK Government - to create certainty and ensure there are no barriers within the UK’s own internal single market. But this has to be done through consent, not by imposition.

He added: “It is not too late to reach agreement",

But Welsh Conservative AM David Melding was vocal in his opposition to the bill, calling it "an unnecessary and unhelpful sideshow which risks undermining the ongoing negotiations with the UK Government".

He said he was particularly concerned the quick timescale of the legislative process of bill meant it could not be considered properly.

“It was a parody from the start, with members unable to scrutinise its passage through the Assembly in anything like a proper fashion," he said.

“The UK Government has delivered a considerable and reasonable offer to deliver a smooth and orderly departure from the EU for the whole of the UK.

“Sadly, the Welsh Government allowed itself to be carried away by the SNP on a nationalist whim – instead of acting in the national interest.

“I remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached between the devolved administrations and the UK Government, so that we can put this bogus Bill behind us.

“Fortunately, our constitution allows us to repeal this unnecessary legislation from the statute book once that agreement has been reached.”

The idea of introducing a Welsh continuity bill was first suggested by Plaid Cymru South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis.

The Scottish Government has presented a similar bill, but Theresa May has said both are "unnecessary".