PROPOSALS for a new £4 million gypsy and traveller site in Nantyglo have been boosted by the local authority.

Outline plans to develop a new site in Lower Cwmcrachen were given support by cabinet members of Blaenau Gwent council on Wednesday.

A gypsy settlement has lived in the area for more than 200 years, with 20 pitches in place at the existing Cwmcrachen site and a further four pitches at Stone Houses, Blaina.

But the Welsh Government have informed the council that they must provide a further eight pitches to meet increased demand.

A consultation of 10 households at the Cwmcrachen site also found that 90 per cent were unhappy with the current accommodation, with all preferring a move to Lower Cwmcrachen.

The new development would include land at Lewis Skips, which would house the required eight pitches and create one large 28-pitch site.

Blaenau Gwent council, which now own the Lewis site, are preparing to clear it of a large build-up of waste this year.

Each mobile pitch at the new Lower Cwmcrachen site will cost £150,000, the maximum cost per pitch that the Welsh Government are willing to fund.

This means that the 28 pitches could be funded up to £4.2 million by the Welsh Government, if planning permission and funding is successful.

But a report put the estimated cost of the scheme at £4.5 million, meaning that Blaenau Gwent council could have to cover the shortfall or make alterations to the scheme if it is approved.

It reads: “The proposal is complex and could be impacted by a number of financial and environmental issues.

“An outline project plan has been developed and regular reports will be submitted to members as the scheme progresses."

The council will also launch a pre-planning consultation with those living in Cwmrachen and the surrounding communities.

It is hoped that the new site will open by 2022.

Other development options given to councillors included the extension or upgrade of the Cwmcrachen site, a new site at the former Nantyglo Comprehensive School or other sites outside the Nantyglo and Blaina area.