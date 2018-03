Get involved with the news in your community

The pictures feature pupils from Archbishop Rowan Williams Primary School, Gilwern Primary School, Usk Church in Wales Primary School, Thornwell Primary School, Kymin View Primary School, Shirenewton Primary School, Rogiet Primary School, Pembroke Primary School, Ysgol Y Ffin, Trellech Primary School, Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni and Undy Primary School.

We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.

AD BLOCKER INTERFERENCE DETECTED

Your ad blocker is interfering with the operation of this site. Please disable it or whitelist this site. Thank you.