A NEW eco shop aimed at reducing the use of plastics has been opened in Chepstow by comedian Miles Jupp.

Monmouthshire Upcycle has opened the low plastic shop - the Upcycle Eco Store - focussing on refills of household chemicals and toiletries.

Stock includes eco-friendly soap bars, shampoo bars, dish washing loofas, recycled toilet rolls and bamboo products, all sold without any plastic packaging.

Residents will be able to bring empty laundry and washing up liquid bottles to be refilled.

Television and radio comic Miles Jupp came to cut the ribbon at the opening of the store on Monday.

Mr Jupp has donated furniture to the charity in the past and is a strong believer in reducing plastic consumption.

He took the time to speak to staff and volunteers at the furniture charity store at the opening.

Staff will be on hand to help customers refill their empty detergent bottles with washing up liquid, multi surface cleaner, laundry detergent and fabric conditioner from large 25 litre and 15 litre drums.

Nadine Jones, deputy manager, said: "One of the most worrying facts is that the recycling of plastics is far costlier than producing plastic from raw oil and when recycling does take place very little is turned back into plastic bottles.

"With China’s announcement that they are dramatically reducing the amount of waste plastics they are importing for recycling, we must sit up and take notice.

"We are focusing on small changes people can make within their households that will collectively make a big difference."

The shop, in Monmouthshire Upcycle's charity art gallery in Station Road, Chepstow, will run alongside the charity furniture shop next door.

The Upcycle Eco Store opens at 9am each weekday morning, and can be found opposite the town train station.

For more information or to keep updated on products, find the store on Facebook or visit forestupcyclingproject.com.