STUDENT nurses got a taste of life on the front lines when they worked alongside Gwent Police officers and members of the other emergency services on a training exercise simulating a major road crash.

The Blue Light Exercise run by the University of South Wales (USW) on Wednesday saw dozens of student nurses, along with probationary officers from Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service personnel, specialist paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team and a team from St John Cymru-Wales, deal with actors playing victims with realistic wounds and injuries.

Participants also had the manage the nearby fictional Dewi Sant Hospital, based at the university's clinical simulation suite, which was already full to capacity with 'patients'. To add to the stress, the ‘hospital’ was due to close in the following week and move to a new facility 10 miles away. As a result, there was a reduction in its capacity and capability.

Organiser Caroline Whittaker, who is academic manager in USW’s Faculty of Life Sciences and Education and senior lecturer in occupational health, said: “The event is based on a real-life scenario which can involve a lot of casualties.

“We set up the scene of a road accident, in which the driver of a stolen car, travelling along an A-road at 60mph in wet conditions, loses control and the car collides with a minibus.

“The passenger side of the car hits near the front of the minibus, before both vehicles come to a stop.”

Gwent Police's Detective Sergeant Gareth Jenkins, who is in charge of student and crime training in the force's Learning and Development Department, said: “Exercises like these are essential to providing the best learning opportunities for our officers.

"Simultaneously, offering the chance and early experience to work with other agencies and to understand the operational practices from their point of view."

He added: “USW has offered Gwent Police the unique opportunity to forge these networks and professional relationships with students from the very beginning of their careers.

“Stepping out of the classroom to exercises like this provides our officers with a greater insight into these sort of emergency situations, which will no doubt be an eventuality for most in their careers."

The event was held at the university's Glyntaff campus in Pontypridd.