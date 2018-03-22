A RISCA woman who has been deaf since birth has described her “difficult” dealings with GP surgeries that fail to accommodate her condition.

Denise Carson’s first language is British Sign Language (BSL) which leaves her unable to make appointments over the phone, despite the severity of her illness.

While she is happy to ask a family member to call on her behalf, it leaves the 52-year-old with “no privacy and no independence”.

“When I do manage to make an appointment, I also need a BSL interpreter to be present,” said Ms Carson.

“Most of the time this means I have to wait at least a week to be seen, so if it’s an emergency I’m often forced to go without an interpreter and the doctor asks me to write things down instead.

“I went to a deaf school and my first language is BSL. Writing English isn’t easy for me, especially when it comes to medical terms.

Ms Carson added: “This makes it difficult for me to properly explain my symptoms and I rarely understand what the GP has told me or what should be happening next. There’s never enough time for me to check what was said as I’m bustled out of there, ready for the next patient.”

A national charity, Action on Hearing Loss Cymru, claims that people who are deaf or have hearing loss are being put in danger as they are not getting clear information about their health.

A survey of 380 people in Wales found that 54 per cent of patients say they leave their GP unclear about their diagnosis or how to take their medication.

A further 8 per cent said the appointment wasn’t long enough to communicate properly and 42 per cent of BSL users said they were not provided with an interpreter.

The charity’s director, Rebecca Woolley, said: “Failing to communicate with people in a way they can understand not only puts patients at risk it also wastes the health service’s time and money.

“Patients are still not seeing the increased accessibility they were promised. We now want to see the cabinet secretary for health and local health boards monitoring performance against the standards, publishing the results and intervening when healthcare providers are poorly performing.”