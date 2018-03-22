March 21st 1918 –the first day of spring- marked the beginning of a last ditch attempt by the German army to achieve victory.

With Russia out of the war following the Bolshevik Revolution, Field Marshall Ludendorff was able to concentrate troops on the Western Front, launching his famous “Spring Offensive”.

Striking at different parts of the Allied line, the Germans were able to advance further than either side had done for three years, taking back land lost on the Somme in 1916 and bringing Paris within range of their largest guns.

Amongst the many Allied casualties was Brigadier Randle Barnett-Barker, the highest ranking soldier from Gwent to be killed in the war.

He had joined the army in 1891, serving in India and Ireland with the Royal Welsh Fusiliers before retiring in 1906 to Cae Kenfy, a large house on the southern outskirts of Abergavenny.

No doubt he had hoped to spend his time indulging in his favourite sporting activities of hunting and polo, but the outbreak of the Great War brought him out of retirement to take charge of a prisoner of war camp.

Not content with this, he agreed to help his friend, the Mayor of Kensington, form a battalion the 22nd Royal Fusiliers.

He went to France as their commander in 1915 and served continuously until 1918. Not one to shy away from the action, he won the Distinguished Service Order at the Somme in 1916 and again at Vimy Ridge in 1917. He also achieved rapid promotion: after 15 years in a peacetime army he had only reached the rank of captain but in three years of war he advanced to become a Brigadier General.

Yet even he was becoming war weary, writing in May 1917, ‘I am sick and tired of these bloody battles and everything connected with them’. He was killed by a shell, again in the Somme region, on 24th March 1918.