A NEWPORT pupil’s poster has been chosen to help crackdown on counterfeit goods.

Newport pupils took part in a competition helping to spread the word about Newport City Council’s campaign to crackdown on counterfeit goods. Cassandra Schiavoni, of St David’s R.C. Primary School, won and her poster will be displayed in Newport Indoor Market.

Head teacher Louise Robinson said: “We are really pleased our school was chosen to help and look forward to offering our support in the future.”