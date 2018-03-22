POLITICAL conference season kicks off in Wales this weekend, with Plaid Cymru holding its annual event.

Party members and supporters will gather in Llangollen in Denbighshire for the two-day event, beginning tomorrow, Friday.

The first day will include a keynote speech from party leader Leanne Wood, as well as speeches by MEP Jill Evans, north Wales police and crime commissioner Arfon Jones and others and a discussion on equal representation in politics sponsored by gender quality charity Chwarae Teg.

The second day will feature speeches from AMs Dai Lloyd, Adam Price and Simon Thomas, as well as Ceredigion MP Ben Lake, who was elected as the youngest MP in Parliament last May, and others.

A number of fringe events will also be held throughout the weekend, with South Wales Central AM Neil McEvoy, who was expelled from Plaid Cymru for 18 months earlier this week, due to hold an event in which he has said he will outline plans for a new campaign group aimed at making the party more attractive to the working class.

The Argus' politics reporter Ian Craig will be at the event providing live coverage throughout both days.