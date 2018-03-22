THE family of a vulnerable Gwent woman have warned others to be alert for signs of possible abuse in their relatives after a Risca man who sexually abused her was jailed.

Meirion Davies, of Lower Wyndham Terrace, Pontymister, was jailed for 16 months earlier this month after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a mentally disordered female, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court heard the 68-year-old driving instructor had been recorded abusing the woman, described by her family as “like a child”, on CCTV set up at her home.

Prosecutor Thomas Scapens said the woman “would not have had the mental capacity to have engaged in sexual conduct with any person”.

He also said, when questioned by the police, Davies had described his behaviour as “banter”.

“He denied that it was sexual, saying it was simply playful,” added Mr Scapens.

Jeffrey Jones, defending, said Davies was “ashamed” of his behaviour.

Jailing Davies for eight months for each of the two offences, to run consecutively, Judge Thomas Crowther said: “This was not banter. It was not playful. This was taking advantage of a vulnerable woman.”

He also imposed a 10-year restraining order banning Davies from contacting the victim.

A statement from a representative of the victim’s family, said: “We do not know how long the abuse occurred and, if we hadn’t checked the covert CCTV, goodness knows for how much longer it would have continued.

“We implore any friends or relatives of those who care for vulnerable adults to consider installation of covert CCTV within the home to provide security, peace of mind, and added protection.”