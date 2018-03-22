A NEW centre monitoring the impact of climate change along Wales' coastline is to be set up.

Welsh Government environment minister Hannah Blythyn has announced the new Coastal Monitoring Centre, which will be receive £600,000 in funding over the next two years.

It will collect data along Wales' entire coastline, which will be used to ensure investment in sea defences is targeted at the areas most at risk.

Ms Blythyn said: "The centre will help inform future investment decisions on a national basis, helping reduce the risk to our coast and coastal communities.

“People living in coastal areas of Wales will be well aware of the effect rising sea levels is having on parts of the Welsh coastline.

"It is important we improve coastal monitoring data, so we can understand better the impact of climate change on Wales’s coast.

“This funding underlines our commitment to minimising the impact of climate change on our coastline.”

The centre will be run as a collaboration between Conwy, Gwynedd and the Vale of Glamorgan councils and will be supported by an advisory panel including Natural Resources Wales, the Wales Coastal Groups Forum and universities.