There are 15 awards that celebrate the efforts of the unsung heroes of our communities.

The finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges from the nominations and invited to the awards event on May 25.

One of the nominees is 64-year-old Gerald Sims from Cwmbran.

Nominated for the Volunteer Award he has been the volunteer head coach at the Cwmbran Otters Swimming Club for 32 years.

He does this five days a week and also gives up his time for competitions at weekends.

When he was told about the award he said: "I’m proud and flabbergasted, it’s a good thing that voluntary work is being recognised.

I have always enjoyed volunteering. I really enjoy being with the children and seeing them progress."

Mr Sims has always been a keen swimmer, and joined the Otters in 1986. He has helped generations of young people become accomplished swimmers.

He said: "I have parents who were in my first squad and their children are now in the club.

It’s not just work at pool side, it is also involves a lot of paperwork."

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December 2007 and had surgery and radiotherapy treatment. In June 2009 got the all clear.

He said: "I knew nothing about prostate cancer and I learnt a lot since then and you would be surprised how many men ask me about it and the symptoms.

"It was a very difficult time, but luckily confined to prostate and hadn’t spread to my bones."

He added: "The swimming has kept me going and keeps me active."

