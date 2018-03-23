A NEWPORT charity and boy are set to appear on Sports Relief this evening (FRIDAY).

Sparkle, which operates from Serennu Centre in Rogerstone, is a charity that supports families with children and young people affected by disabilities and developmental difficulties.

And to highlight the charity’s work Sports Relief will be running a feature on it and Kieran Richards, who accessed the charity.

The 13-year-old, who has autism, first got involved with Sparkle Youth Club last year.

The feature will also cover when Kieran approached staff with the idea to set up Active Group.

The group encourages the youth group to remain active during the winter months.

Sara Filer, of Sparkle, said: ". Kieran has not only developed his own social skills, but has provided support and encouragement for his peers."

Seren Harbon, who is the fundraising and events officer, added: “Sparkle are grateful for the recognition by Sport Relief of our work within the local community, it is an honour to be acknowledged alongside so many other wonderful charities.

“We thoroughly enjoyed filming with Sport Relief, and hope that you enjoy learning more about our story.”

Sports Relief will be shown tonight on BBC1 from 7.30pm.