A SCHOOLBOY has been helping those in need by donating more than 200 Easter eggs to a city charity.

Noah Herniman, 12, from Bulwark, Chepstow, presented 223 chocolate Easter eggs in person to staff at Newport Women’s Aid yesterday.

He said: "I have been working for charity since 2012. I have supported this charity a few times and I think the children deserve to have a normal life."

The collection of eggs was launched in assembly at Chepstow Comprehensive School, which he attends.

Noah was able to collect 223 eggs with their help, and the support of friends, family and Chatterbox Coffee Shop in Bulwark.

"I will keep doing this until I leave school," he said. "I hope to be a charity worker when I grow up."

Women’s Aid, based in Stow Hill, is run entirely by women and helps women in the city who are suffering from domestic abuse.

Receiving the donation, operations manager Karen Ling said: said: "This means a lot to us because we have so many children that are going through really difficult times which we are supporting in our refuge accommodation and out in the community.

"To have some sort of normality and little treats means a lot to them and it shows them that somebody cares."

She added that the eggs will be donated to children supported by the charity.

"The children really deserve them," Ms Ling said, "because they have gone without a lot of things, particularly in the refuge.

"This will mean so much to all the children."