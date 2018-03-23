A SUSPECT accused of carrying out armed raids at two Spar stores should not be judged because he has a previous conviction for robbery with a shotgun, a court heard.

Lee Bidmead’s barrister Ruth Smith told a jury that her client had been “candid” about his past offending and drug addiction.

The DJ is on trial at Newport Crown Court, accused of carrying out two raids at the shops in Caerleon and Portskewett in 2016 while armed with an imitation Glock pistol and wearing a mask.

Miss Smith said Bidmead’s previous offence for armed robbery happened more than 12 years ago when “two men entered a property with a shotgun”.

The raid he was convicted of has “no striking, similar hallmarks” to the robberies which took place in Caerleon and Portskewett on March 11 and March 20, 2016, she maintained. His defence counsel further said: “There are real doubts in this case. I ask you to exorcise those doubts and acquit him.”

The 46-year-old is in the dock with father and son, Brian Butler, 50, and Kieran O’Neill, 32, who have both decided not to give evidence during the trial.

It is the prosecution’s case that Bidmead carried out the robberies and that the other two defendants provided the finance and organisation for a Vauxhall Meriva to be hired and used in both raids as a getaway car.

Miss Smith questioned the Crown’s case that a “professional team” had been assembled by Bidmead.

She cited Butler’s “poor health” and the decision to hire a Meriva from Europcar on Newport’s Leeway Industrial Estate, rather than steal a vehicle, as well as choosing a car “not known for its speed”, as also being contrary to that assertion.

Harry Baker, defending Butler, said: “He is not a well man and hardly the sort of person to organise a robbery.”

Prosecutor Jonathan Elystan Rees told the jury in his closing remarks: “At times, Mr Bidmead and Mr Butler have appeared amused by the whole thing. This is a serious matter.

“This involves robberies at two Spar stores where members of staff were present and an imitation Glock pistol was waved in their face.”

He said that in the first raid, the stock of the gun was pulled back as if it were being loaded after an employee was forced to the ground.

Mr Rees added: “In the second robbery, the shop assistant was sprayed with petrol in a fast and furious attack.”

He added that Bidmead had acted with “sarcasm and flippancy in dealing with these matters”.

Newport men Butler, of Radnor Road, and O’Neill, of Wolseley Road, deny conspiring with Bidmead to organise the raids.

Bidmead has pleaded not guilty to two counts of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

Proceeding.