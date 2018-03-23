FROM traditional egg hunts to chocolate making, there’s an egg-stravaganza of fun for children and their parents.

We have put together a list of events set to brighten up the holiday break.

Easter fun at Blaenavon World Heritage Centre, April 29 to April 2.

The centre is hosting a week of Easter activities. Pam Killick of Chocs Away will be leading chocolate making workshops and kids can join a Easter egg hunt.

Visit visitblaenavon.co.uk or call 01495 742333 for information.

Easter egg hunt at the National Roman Legion Museum, Caerleon, March 30 to April 2.

Solve the riddles and follow the trail around the site to find the Easter eggs. Cost: £1.50, no need to book, suitable for children aged four and over.

Visit museumwales.ac.uk/roman or call 02920 573550.

Easter events at the Greenmeadow Community Farm, Cwmbran, from April 30.

From cuddle corner to animal teatime, there is lots happening at the farm this Easter.

Find out more at greenmeadowcommunityfarm.org.uk or call

01633 647662.

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt at Tredegar House, March 30 to April 2.

Hidden throughout Tredegar House’s gardens are lots of different eggs just waiting to be discovered. Cost: £2.20 per hunt, just turn up on the day.

Visit nationaltrust.org.uk for more information.

Easter Egg Hunts at the Old Station at Old Station Tintern, March 30 to April 2.

Join the Easter egg hunt in the Wye Valley with trails to suit all ages. Prizes for completing a trail.

Find out more at facebook.com/oldstationtintern

Easter Fun and Foolery at Raglan Castle, March 31 to April 2.

Crazy capers will rule across the three day event so be prepared for unexpected jesters, polar bears and dinosaurs and more. Fancy dress is welcome.

Call 01291 690228 for more information.

Easter Egg Hunt at Abbey Mill Wye Valley Centre, April 1.

Join in the fun finding Easter eggs hidden around the mill. There will be a prize for all children and entry is free.

Find out more at abbeymill.com

Easter fun at Caldicot Castle, April 1.

The castle will celebrate opening for the season. Entry is free so come and find all of the hidden rabbits. Find out more at caldicotcastle.co.uk

Easter at The Priory, Caerleon, April 1

There will be a Easter egg hunt in the garden at 10am and entertaining live music from 6pm.

Visit thepriorycaerleon.co.uk or call 01633 421241.