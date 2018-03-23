GIFTS have been completed for a giant mechanical miner set to visit Gwent this spring.

A group of craft makers banded together recently to make suitably giant presents for the Blaenau Gwent leg of the Man Engine Cymru tour.

The visit will celebrate the Tredegar Workingmen’s Medical Aid Society, the fore-runner and blueprint for the National Health Service (NHS).

Miners, iron workers and quarry men clubbed together to provide medical assistance for their families under the society, and when area MP Aneurin Bevan became minister of health, he used it as the inspiration for the NHS – set to celebrate its 70th birthday this year.

Blaenau Gwent council and partners have made a giant bottle of medicine and a lovespoon to present, to mark both the anniversary year and a “legacy of Blaenau Gwent’s industrial heritage that often goes unnoticed”.

The craft days were led by artist Angharad Evans who designed the giant sculptures out of willow frames and paper.

Man Engine will visit Park Bryn Bach in Tredegar on April 9.

Cllr David Davies, executive member for regeneration and economic development said: “We want as many people as possible to be part of the Man Engine event in Blaenau Gwent and this was a great way for people who enjoy arts and crafts to get involved.”

Tickets for the Man Engine visit to Parc Bryn Bach are available from themanengine.co.uk/cymru.

Earlybird tickets cost £3.