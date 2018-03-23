THE people of Wales should be given a vote on the Brexit agreement, Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said on the first day of the party's spring conference.

In her keynote speech at the event in Llangollen, Denbighshire, today, Ms Wood said there was no guarantee Wales' interests would be reflected in the final outcome of the negotiations between the UK Government and the European Union.

As a result, she said, a Wales-only referendum on the terms of the final deal should be held.

Saying Westminster is "pumped up on imperialist steroids of Brexit", the Plaid Cymru leader said: "We are facing a turning point in British history.

"Do we seriously want Wales to simply accept whatever is decided for us by Westminster?

"If people in Scotland and Northern Ireland make serious decisions about their futures, do we really want Wales to be silent?

"We may well be used to Wales being ignored by Westminster, but we can’t just blame others if we are not prepared to act ourselves."

Saying "as our country’s future is on the line, Plaid Cymru will make sure Wales gets a say", Ms Wood added she and other Plaid Cymru politicians would work to build cross-party support for the motion.

"Let the people decide if the deal developed on our behalf is a good one for Wales," she said.

In her speech, built around the theme of 'building a new nation', Ms Wood also said a Plaid Cymru government would enshrine the right of children and young people for mental health treatment in law - with fines for health boards which fail to meet targets.

But she added health boards would be given more resources in order to meet these targets.

"Our message to young people is that you are valued," she said. "You are our next engineers, our nurses, our builders.

"Thankfully, most young people will never require mental health services. But for those who do, a Plaid Cymru government will always support you, and stand with you."

Concluding her speech, she said: "Our mission remains to reignite hope.

"And that means taking action. It means building up our communities.

"It means going against the tide of history, to build a better tomorrow against the desperation of the Westminster establishment, against the dead hand of Labour in Wales.

"It means taking action for hope, for ambition, for taking power and giving that power back to the people.

"Action to build a free Wales, a new nation, a new Wales."

The first day of the event also included a surprise appearance by South Wales East AM Steffan Lewis, who is currently being treated for cancer.

Although the 33-year-old was unable to attend this weekend's conference, he appeared before Ms Wood's keynote speech in a pre-recorded video, in which he thanked supporters for their well-wishes.

He said he had originally joined the party due to its support for an independent Wales and, despite his cancer, was convinced this would be reached in his lifetime.

“We won’t win hearts and minds by just telling people what we’re against," he said.

"We must inspire them.”

He added the party would have to remain on "high alert" for the prospect of another snap General Election, saying: “For Wales’ sake our next campaign will have to be our best ever.”

Ms Wood began her speech by paying tribute to Mr Lewis, calling him "one of the intellectual giants of our movement". She said: "Steffan Lewis – you are a credit to your party, your country and all who love you – and we are with you all the way."

Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville-Roberts also spoke at the event today, and called for an extension to the Article 50 process, saying there was a chance any deal could collapse during the 21-month transition period negotiated between Westminster and the EU.

Ms Saville-Roberts, who leads the party's four-strong Westminster group, said: “A transition period was once imagined as a period during which businesses and governments could prepare for a new regime.

“Now it’s clear that it will be used to hash out the details of trade deals.

“The riskiest aspect is that it could all unravel.

“As Jacob Rees-Mogg emphasised this week, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, and of course, the Irish border issue remains the biggest hurdle."

Saying "Why should Wales be condemned to be the littlest, most expendable pawn on the chessboard that is Brexit?” she also described having to abide by rules and regulations of the EU without actually being part of the organisation as "the exact opposition of taking back control".

Today also included a discussion session on gender quotas in elections and other ways of ensuring women have a greater voice in politics, which was hosted by gender equality charity Chwarae Teg.

The event was chaired by the organisation's chief executive Cerys Furlong, and featured speakers in including Arfon AM Sian Gwenllian, who said action must be taken to ensure a representative gender balance in politics.

“If we just leave it to happen it will, but it’ll take 100 years to reach a situation of equality in public life," she said.

"We cannot wait 100 years. Women cannot wait 100 years.

“These deep cultural changes need to take place and I would like to see Wales leading the way."

Former NUS Wales president Fflur Elin also took part in the session, and said the lack of women involved in politics meant many women's issues are not addressed.

And Mid and West Wales AM Simon Thomas said it was important the issue was not just debated, but rather that action is taken.

Others to speak at the event today included North Wales AM Llyr Gryuffydd, deputy leader of Gwynedd Council Cllr Mair Rowlands, MEP Jill Evans, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP Jonathan Edwards and SNP MP Joanna Cherry.

The event continues tomorrow.