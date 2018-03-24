A ROAD bridge, closed two years ago for railway modernisation and electrification work, on the outskirts of Newport has re-opened to motorists.

The Green Lane bridge, which connects Peterstone and Wentloog with St Mellons, was closed to traffic in July 2016.

The bridge was re-opened to traffic on Wednesday, March 21.

It has been completely reconstructed and raised to accommodate the overhead line equipment needed for trains running on electricity through Newport.

The new bridge has a lifespan of around 120 years and has been strengthened to withstand modern day traffic and heavier vehicles.

Steve Keighley, the programme manager for Network Rail in Wales and Borders, said: “We are delighted to have completed the upgrade of Green Lane road bridge. The community will benefit from an improved structure, and the work brings us one step closer to completing the modernisation of the South Wales Mainline.

“We worked closely with Arriva Trains Wales and GWR to ensure people could get to where they needed to be during the bridge demolition last year and would like to thank passengers and residents for their patience during the upgrade work.”

The South Wales Mainline is undergoing electrification work between London and Cardiff, with new diesel trains running onto Swansea.

The Hawse Lane bridge, which connects Coedkernew and St Brides and Wentloog, is due to re-open in spring 2018.