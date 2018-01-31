NEWPORT County fans can now buy up to four tickets each for next week’s FA Cup replay against Spurs at Wembley.

The club has announced the amount of tickets for the game on Wednesday, February 7, each supporter and season ticket holder is able to buy has been increased to four. Previously they were restricted to two per person.

Trust members, shareholder and ex-players are also now able to buy two tickets each, up from one.

The club will also keep its phone line for season ticket holders, trust members and shareholders open from 10am until 6pm on Friday, February 2.

A statement on the Exiles’ website said: “The club recognises the demand for online ticket sales, however, it unfortunately does not have the required ticketing systems and infrastructure to be able to offer this service for this match.

“Following the conclusion of this season’s Emirates FA Cup run, the club will be reassessing its ticketing operations in order to allow for improved levels of customer service and the ability to upscale its operations for potential high demand fixtures from next season.”

For more information visit newport-county.co.uk/news/2018/january/ticket-news-emirates-fa-cup-fourth-round-tie-ticket-news