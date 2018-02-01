ALL the homes in three tower blocks in Newport will have sprinklers fitted by April.

Newport City Homes announced last year it would be installing sprinklers in their tower blocks after cladding samples from their three 11-storey towers - in the Gaer, St Julians and Ringland areas of Newport - failed initial safety tests.

A spokeswoman for the housing association said: “Sprinklers have already been installed in all the homes and communal areas at Hillview [located in the Gaer], with work currently taking place at Milton Court [in Ringland] and Greenwood [in St Julians].

“They are an additional fire safety measure to go with those already installed in the tower blocks, including smoke/fire alarms in each property and in communal areas as well as fire-retardant paint in communal areas.

“Further fire safety measures include fire doors for communal areas and the front doors of individual flats and two stairwells that act as escape routes.”

The spokeswoman said they recently welcomed the new minister for housing and regeneration, Rebecca Evans, at Milton Court, to talk with residents about their experiences of having sprinklers retrofitted in their homes.

Newport City Homes has previously said that sprinklers will be installed in both communal areas and in individual flats, with the work starting at the top of the tower block and making their way down through the building, floor-by-floor.

The tower blocks were refurbished in 2014.

Also recently, construction workers were trained how to professionally install sprinklers thanks to a building contractor and Newport City Homes.

Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London last year, United Living has drawn on the technical expertise it has gained in Wales – where sprinkler installation has been a compulsory requirement for all new build housing since 2013 - to train newcomers to the construction industry on effective sprinkler installation.

A training event was recently delivered by United Living’s team at the Pillgwenlly Estate regeneration site in Newport, attended by local community participants from Coleg Gwent.