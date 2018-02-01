It has often been observed that some people spend weeks researching and planning their summer holiday but no time at all planning their financial future. This is strange, especially as, with properly planned finances, holidays should be part of your financial planning anyway.

There are currently adverts quoting people who know various facts but do not know what their state pension will be.

This is just a symptom of the general fog in which, sadly, too many of us stumble through our financial lives, from one near-crisis to another.

Avoid many of life’s problems by seeking qualified financial advice.

How to make a start?

Firstly, you can obtain some basic pointers about which direction to take, absolutely free. At Kymin, we offer a free first meeting without any obligation on your part.

The meeting will take the form of a ‘get to know you’ session.

One of our qualified and authorised advisers will guide you through our initial processes, to establish three objectives: where you are now, where you want to get to, and how best to achieve your aims. We will also explain how we work, the basis on which we charge and answer any initial questions you may have.

All meetings are more useful if they are well-informed. So, you should bring any relevant information about any policies, pensions, deposits, ISAs, etc, together with a note of any debts, including mortgage, car loan, credit cards and so on. Some photographic method of identity would also be useful, as well as your NI reference. The more information you bring to a meeting, the better. Sometimes, it takes a little while to assemble all the facts and this may require more than one meeting.

We want to make sure that we are in possession of all the relevant facts before we offer any advice. An important point if you are planning just for yourself is this: you can always ask for someone to accompany you to our meetings.

Whatever your situation, you can be assured of the same careful attention to your needs as our other clients, many of whom have been with us for 25 years.

We also give each prospective client at the first meeting is a leaflet, entitled What to ask your financial adviser? This is a series of questions (and answers) that we think you might want to ask.

Now for some don’ts

You’ll probably know most of this already but a reminder never hurts.

•Don’t discuss your financial affairs over the phone with someone or some firm that you do not know, however convincing they may seem.

Action: put the phone down.

•Don’t discuss your finances with someone who is canvassing from door to door.

Action: politely close the door.

•Don’t meet any supposed adviser in a pub. Your conversation may be overheard. Doesn’t he or she have an office where your affairs can be discussed in private?

•Don’t give out any information about your account number, password, etc to anyone over the phone or via the internet.

Keep up to date with your finances.

Kymin’s clients are offered a thorough review at least once a year in order make sure that their finances are still in order and to keep up to date with any changes. Remember to keep your adviser informed about any changes in your circumstances.



