Leading UK property sales business Paul Fosh Auctions, which consistently sells more residential properties than any other in Wales, is boosting its commercial offering.

Paul Fosh Auctions, based in Newport, at the top of the tree in terms of the value of residential property it sells year on year, now aims to add to its tally by considerably increasing the number of commercial lots it sells.

Paul Fosh, owner of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “We have long recognised the strength of interest there is in commercial property sales at our auctions and as such we have been introducing more of these lots in our monthly auctions backed up by our specialist team.

“We have gradually added more of these types of properties to the catalogue as we have been approached by vendors looking to sell though auction and also buyers wanting to buy locally. Our auctions now regularly feature 20 per cent commercial properties and this proportion is set to grow.

“Our last sale, as well as the upcoming auction, will probably have the most commercial properties we have offered for sale at a single auction.

“We plan to further increase the number of commercial property sales in 2018. We are also looking at a variety of ways our auctions can develop and grow to suit an ever-changing market and our increasingly discerning customers and their requirements.

“We have long recognised that there is a strong demand from our customers for quality commercial stock to be made available locally.

“Investors want to be able to secure excellent commercial property at regional sales and not have to traipse down to London to secure their commercial property deals,” he said.

Paul Fosh Auctions now operates regular monthly auction sales out of Bristol and Llandudno, North Wales, as well as Cardiff.

The ground-breaking property auction business, which already has popular online auctions, is also considering various other ways of using technology to improve the way it operates auctions to the benefit of sellers and buyers.

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sales are on Thursday, February 8 at The Park Inn Hotel, Circle Way East, Llanedeyrn, Cardiff, CF23 9XF; on Tuesday, February 13 at The Holiday Inn, Filton Road, Bristol; and Thursday, February 15, at Venue Cymru, The Promenade, Llandudno. The auctions start at 5pm.

www.paulfoshauctions.com.