Where is it?

Belle Vue Park, Newport.

Sit down or takeaway?

Both - we usually sit down.

Easy to get a seat?

Never had to stand but did once have to sit in the draughty lobby. During the summer you can sit outside and over look the park.

What did you eat?

Me: Deli classic chicken and chorizo wrap, £5.60, and chocolate milkshake.

Boss: Brie and cranberry bagette, £4.60, and a pot of tea.

Why is it good? The quality of food is great and the portion sizes are perfect for lunch. It is my cafe of choice for lunch and I try to go there regularly.

Reviewer: Ollie Barnes, DBPR, Gold Tops, Newport

