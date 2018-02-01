HERE are some of our South Wales Argus Camera Club members shots of last night's supermoon over Gwent.
Did you take some pictures? Send them over to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk
HERE are some of our South Wales Argus Camera Club members shots of last night's supermoon over Gwent.
Did you take some pictures? Send them over to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk
Your ad blocker is interfering with the operation of this site. Please disable it or whitelist this site. Thank you.
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?