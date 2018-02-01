PLANS for a waste plant in Caerwent have been dealt a further blow after the Welsh Government refused an appeal for a waste permit.

A permit for the proposed Crownhill Topsoil facility at the army training estate was originally refused by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) in April last year.

The facility planned to store and treat non-hazardous waste for the production of soil and aggregates, store treated and untreated wood for recovery and recycle mixed waste.

But NRW said it would pose an “unacceptable risk” to the base, which is built on a protected groundwater source, as potentially contaminated run-off could cause pollution.

Simon Stone, of Crownill Topsoil, had appealed the decision, but the request was thrown out by the planning inspectorate on January 29.

Despite support from Monmouthshire County Council and the Ministry of Defence, inspector Clive Nield said the firm’s plans “would give rise to unacceptable risks of pollution of the water environment”.

Following the inspectorate’s decision, NRW’s Holly Noble said all permit applications were “thoroughly scrutinised” and that the body had “serious concerns” about potential pollution.

“The company had not fully considered the infrastructure that it would need to remove this risk,” she added.