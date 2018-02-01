POPULAR wine and cocktail bar The Pod will begin to serve small plates of food from tonight.

The Pod, which is located in Rodney Road opposite Clarence Place, officially opened last year. It serves coffee in the day and in the evening has an array of cocktails on offer.

It is owned and run by former Dragons and Wales player Paul Young, cocktail mixologist and bar owner Christos Kyriakidis, and Newport businessman Oliver Mason. Mr Young's firm So Exclusive Interiors and Developments has designed and fitted out the venue.

From 6pm tonight guests will be able to order a variety of small plates, including crispy squid, steak, tacos and a variety of desserts.

Mr Mason said: "The continued success of The Pod, especially with the bar serving some exceptional drinks has allowed us to enhance the experience for visitors with a unique mix of small plates.

"We want people to relax and enjoy the space created, the food options will cater for all tastes and Mark and the team are happy to meet the dietary needs of our customers.

"Our aim is to provide quality food and drinks, served by attentive staff with a desire to excel in everything they do, the food adds to the very successful list of cocktails, wines, spirits and coffee we are already providing."

More details about The Pod are available at www.thepodnewport.co.uk or via Twitter or Facebook @ThePodNewport.