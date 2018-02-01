A PAIR of tickets for Newport County AFC’s memorable clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup last week raised £120 for charity.

The Fourth Round tickets had been raffled for St David’s Hospice but in an act of selflessness, the winner decided to give the tickets away.

John King had originally planned to watch the match with a friend but, with less than an hour before kick-off, found out he would be unable to come.

“I waited until about a quarter to five before the game and then decided to give the tickets to a boy and girl I know who were desperate to go to the game,” said Mr King, of Ebbw Vale.

“I saw them afterwards and they said that they had an absolutely fantastic time so I’m glad they went as I wouldn’t have wanted to go and have an empty space next to me at the match.”

Both tickets for seats in the temporary 1,000-seater stand were auctioned off at the Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen.

Lewis Lewis and Seng Koh, joint owners of Niche Hospitality Group who run the Clarence Place venue, described the response as “amazing”.

“The whole day of the game was a bit of a blur to be honest,” they added.

“We were full on busy from the minute Riverside opened throughout the afternoon and into the night.

“The FA cup game was one of the biggest sporting events to have happened in Newport for many years. The city of Newport really rose to the occasion to put itself on the world stage-it was a fantastic and memorable day.”

They are now hoping to recreate the atmosphere of the day in the Riverside when the Exiles travel to London to face Spurs again in the replay on the evening of Wednesday, February 7.

Six lucky County fans are expected to appear on the popular football show SoccerAM on Saturday morning, while travelling fans will be queuing for 7,701 tickets for the match at Wembley.

Tickets went on sale for season ticket holders, trust members, shareholders, volunteers and former players on Thursday and will also be available on Friday between 9am and 9pm.

General sale will open from 9am til 6pm on Sunday.