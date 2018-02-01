CAERPHILLY schools have seen a variety of results from the new banding ratings. However, most schools have remained the same in ratings.

In total, 17 primary schools have jumped from a yellow rating to a green rating, including Libanus Primary, Waunfawr Primary, Maesycwmmer Primary School amongst others.

In contrast, Bryn Awel Primary School and Llanfabon Infants School have gone from a yellow rating to red.

And for secondary schools, Islwyn High School fell from amber to red, Bedwas High fell from amber to red, two schools went down a banding from yellow to amber and the majority stayed yellow.

The head teacher of Libanus Primary School, which rose from yellow to a green rating, Jane Mather-Thomas, said: “We are absolutely delighted as a school to be categorised green.

“This demonstrates the continuous commitment and hard work of our pupils, staff, parents, carers and governors in the further progress of our whole school community.”

Cllr Philippa Marsden, Caerphilly Council’s cabinet member for Education said: “We note the latest banding announcements and we will continue to work closely with our schools and the Education Achievement Service (EAS) to ensure appropriate support is available as and when required.

“All schools will now take time to reflect on this latest information and we need to consider how to build on progress to date and deliver further improvements,” she added.