AN Oakdale schoolboy braved the shave to raise funds for a cancer charity.

Rhydian Scott, who goes to Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary School, got his head shaved on Saturday at Oakdale Rugby Club by his rugby coach and former Wales rugby international Matthew J Watkins.

The ten-year-old decided to try and raise £1,000 - with all the money going to Velindre Cancer Care. However, just six weeks after a Justgiving page was set up he hit his target and raised £2,000.

His dad Colin Scott said: "Matthew Watkins is the under-11s rugby coach and he currently has cancer which he is fighting.

"Rhydian wanted to do something and went on and on about it. We set the head shave for January and set up the donations page. In six weeks we raised £2,000.

"I am so proud of him and what he has achieved."

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Rhydian-scott