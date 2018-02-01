MOST Newport schools have been ranked in the top category, with the number of schools achieving top ‘green’ status rising by one from last year to 26, while the number of schools placed in ‘yellow’ fell from 21 to 17.

Schools in the ‘amber’ category remains unchanged at five.

Successes include Rogerstone Primary and St Michael’s RC Primary School who both rose from ‘yellow’ to ‘green’.

Many of the primary schools – including St Woolos Primary and Crindau Primary School – had already achieved the top band for two years running.

However it was not all success as four schools - Maesglas Primary and Nursery, Llanwern High School, Newport High School and St Julian’s School - were placed in the lowest category.

And St Julian’s School has remained in the ‘red’ category for two years.

The city’s two special schools – Maes Ebbw Special and Ysgol Bryn Derw – were both placed in the ‘amber’ category.

Trevor Brown, who is head teacher of St Joseph’s R.C High School, said the school had been listed ‘green’ for three years.

He said: “St. Joseph’s RC High School Newport is very proud to have been categorised as a green school for the third consecutive year.

“This reflects our vibrant learning community, our track record of excellent outcomes for young people, our strong focus on pupil well-being and the tireless work and commitment of our talented staff.”

A Newport council spokeswoman said: “Last year, Newport had the highest proportion of schools at primary level deemed ‘highly effective’ and awarded green status. We are delighted to see that figure increase further in the latest categorisation results.

“The city is also proud to have two of the three green secondary schools in the region – Bassaleg School and St. Joseph’s R.C. High School.

“Naturally we are disappointed that some schools are in the lower rankings and will continue to encourage ongoing improvement across the board. For those schools that may have more of an improvement journey ahead of them, we will ensure they are able to access all the support needed and available.”