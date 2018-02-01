BLAENAU GWENT schools have seen mixed results according to new banding ratings released by Welsh Government.

Compared to 2017, Blaenau Gwent has doubled the amount of schools with the highest ‘Green’ rating from four to eight while other schools have maintained last year's rating.

However, 3-16 school Abertillery Learning Community remains in the lowest ‘Red’ category for its primary and secondary provision.

Brynmawr Foundation School has also dropped two categories on 2017 – plummeting from ‘Yellow’ to ‘Red’.

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community, which was red last year, has seen a jump to amber for both its secondary and primary provision.

In terms of primary school success stories, All Saints R.C Primary, St Mary’s Church School and Glanhowy Primary School have jumped from ‘Yellow’ to ‘Green’ in this year’s bandings.

For Glanhowy Primary school, this marks progress from 'Red' to 'Green' over a period of three years.

Head teacher, Mrs Rebecca Fowler, said she was "delighted" with the results which showed "considerable progress."

She added thanks to staff, parents and governors who "work extremely hard together as a team to achieve where we're today."

Pen-y-cwm Special School also saw a similar jump to the highest ‘Green’ rating over last year's 'Yellow' rating.

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg, St Mary's Roman Catholic and St. Joseph's R.C. Primary have improved, jumping from ‘Amber’ to ‘Yellow’.

Head teacher of Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg, Mrs Ann Bellis, said: "The staff at the school have worked tremendously hard to ensure we make good progress.

"We're very proud that our school has moved over the last two years from Red to Amber and then, Yellow."

Primary schools Rhos Y Fedwen and St. Illtyd's also saw drops from ‘Yellow’ to ‘Amber’ on the previous year.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council were contacted for comment.

Where does your child's school place? find out in the official list below.

Blaenau Gwent (2018)

Green 8

Yellow 11

Amber 4

Red 3

Primary Schools

GREEN

Glanhowy Primary School

Deighton Primary School

Georgetown Junior And Infants

Beaufort Hill Primary

St. Mary's Church School

All Saints R.C. Primary School

YELLOW

Bryn Bach Primary School

Sofrydd Primary

Cwm Primary School

Willowtown Primary School

Blaen-y-Cwm Primary School

Ysgol Gymraeg Brohelyg

Glyncoed Primary

Ystruth Primary

Coed Y Garn Primary School

St Mary's Roman Catholic

St. Joseph's R.C. Primary

AMBER

Rhos Y Fedwen

St. Illtyd's Primary School

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community

RED

Abertillery Learning Community

Secondary Schools

GREEN

Tredegar Comprehensive School

AMBER

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community

RED

Abertillery Learning Community

Brynmawr Foundation School

Special Schools

GREEN

Pen-y- Cwm Special School