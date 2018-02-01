BLAENAU GWENT schools have seen mixed results according to new banding ratings released by Welsh Government.
Compared to 2017, Blaenau Gwent has doubled the amount of schools with the highest ‘Green’ rating from four to eight while other schools have maintained last year's rating.
However, 3-16 school Abertillery Learning Community remains in the lowest ‘Red’ category for its primary and secondary provision.
Brynmawr Foundation School has also dropped two categories on 2017 – plummeting from ‘Yellow’ to ‘Red’.
Ebbw Fawr Learning Community, which was red last year, has seen a jump to amber for both its secondary and primary provision.
In terms of primary school success stories, All Saints R.C Primary, St Mary’s Church School and Glanhowy Primary School have jumped from ‘Yellow’ to ‘Green’ in this year’s bandings.
For Glanhowy Primary school, this marks progress from 'Red' to 'Green' over a period of three years.
Head teacher, Mrs Rebecca Fowler, said she was "delighted" with the results which showed "considerable progress."
She added thanks to staff, parents and governors who "work extremely hard together as a team to achieve where we're today."
Pen-y-cwm Special School also saw a similar jump to the highest ‘Green’ rating over last year's 'Yellow' rating.
Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg, St Mary's Roman Catholic and St. Joseph's R.C. Primary have improved, jumping from ‘Amber’ to ‘Yellow’.
Head teacher of Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg, Mrs Ann Bellis, said: "The staff at the school have worked tremendously hard to ensure we make good progress.
"We're very proud that our school has moved over the last two years from Red to Amber and then, Yellow."
Primary schools Rhos Y Fedwen and St. Illtyd's also saw drops from ‘Yellow’ to ‘Amber’ on the previous year.
Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council were contacted for comment.
Where does your child's school place? find out in the official list below.
Blaenau Gwent (2018)
Green 8
Yellow 11
Amber 4
Red 3
Primary Schools
GREEN
Glanhowy Primary School
Deighton Primary School
Georgetown Junior And Infants
Beaufort Hill Primary
St. Mary's Church School
All Saints R.C. Primary School
YELLOW
Bryn Bach Primary School
Sofrydd Primary
Cwm Primary School
Willowtown Primary School
Blaen-y-Cwm Primary School
Ysgol Gymraeg Brohelyg
Glyncoed Primary
Ystruth Primary
Coed Y Garn Primary School
St Mary's Roman Catholic
St. Joseph's R.C. Primary
AMBER
Rhos Y Fedwen
St. Illtyd's Primary School
Ebbw Fawr Learning Community
RED
Abertillery Learning Community
Secondary Schools
GREEN
Tredegar Comprehensive School
AMBER
Ebbw Fawr Learning Community
RED
Abertillery Learning Community
Brynmawr Foundation School
Special Schools
GREEN
Pen-y- Cwm Special School
