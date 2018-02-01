RESIDENTS in Newport are being urged to have their say on a new taxpayer’s charter for Wales, recently launched for consultation by the Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA).

AM John Griffiths, who ir urging people to have their say, joined an event this week hosted by the WRA at the Welsh Assembly to find out more about the draft charter, which is open for public consultation until February 13.

From 1 April, the WRA will collect and manage land transaction tax and landfill disposals tax, which will replace stamp duty land tax and landfill tax in Wales.

Once finalised, the WRA’s Charter will set out how the new body will seek to work in partnership with the Welsh public, customers and organisations to create a fair tax system for Wales. View the consultation at gov.wales.