TWELVE cars were involved in crashes on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road, which closed the route in both directions during rush hour.

Three people required treatment at the roadside after reports of up to seven crashes, with Gwent Police stating the cause of the accidents was black ice on the road surface.

A spokesman from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at approximately 7.30am this morning to reports of road traffic collisions involving up to four vehicles on the Heads of the Valley Road eastbound near the junction for Ebbw Vale.

"We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and two patients were treated at the scene.

"We were called at approximately 8.15am this morning to reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A465 westbound near the Rassau Industrial Estate.

"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and one man was treated at the scene."

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “There were 12 vehicles in total involved in the road traffic collision this morning and the road has been fully re-opened.”

None of the injuries are life-threatening or changing.