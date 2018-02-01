PRESSURE is mounting on a school which has plunged into special measures this week after calls were made demanding the resignation of its governing body and head teacher.

Newport High School, in Bettws, Newport, was found this week to need improvement in all areas following its latest inspection by education watchdog Estyn. These include “urgent improvement” in standards, leadership and management.

Yesterday's Welsh Government's school bandings placed the secondary in the lowest category 'red' which was a drop from 'amber' in 2017.

Leader of Newport City Council Debbie Wilcox informed councillors at a full meeting on Tuesday that Bill Langsford, chairman of governors at Newport High School, had offered his resignation and that she would accept it.

And now, some councillors of the Newport Independents Party are demanding for the head teacher and entire governing body to resign.

Bettws councillor and leader of the independent group, Cllr Kevin Whitehead said the school needed “radical change”.

He said: “The time has come for the governing body to be led by people with the most passion - and that would be parents. It also needs to be apolitical.

“There needs to be a new group of people on the governing body and a new head teacher.”

Cllr Whitehead said no individual was to blame, but that it was a “shared failure”.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “Newport City Council reiterates our key message that the quality of education in the city and the success of schools and students is always a priority.

“Following the Estyn feedback immediate action was taken in partnership with the EAS and school, working together to put an action plan in place and ensure the necessary improvements are made as quickly as possible.

"The chair of governors has resigned and the council has used its powers to appoint additional governors who will help drive forward improvement.

“It is important that the governing body has representatives from various backgrounds in order to provide a range of skills and experience that together benefit the school and is determined by national guidance.

"As is appropriate, the council and the EAS will continue to work with the head and senior management team to realise the improvements identified by Estyn, and will monitor the situation on an ongoing basis.”