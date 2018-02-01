A VISION-IMPAIRED veteran from Cwmbran has taken to the slopes for the first time with the aid of a national charity.

Charlie Parkinson, 41, took part in Blind Veterans UK's annual ski trip, joining 24 other skiers in Canazei, part of the Italian Dolomites mountain range.

Mr Parkinson said: “The ski trip was absolutely amazing. I had an awesome time from the moment we set off.

"This was the first time I’ve properly skied and my guide did a great job of keeping me safe and making sure I had a great time.

"I’m already booked in for the next year and really looking forward to it.

“Being blind and skiing for the first time was a surreal and brilliant experience. I’ve got so much more confidence.

"Now that I’m back home, I’m planning to do some other courses and work hard to get the job I’m looking for.

"And I know Blind Veterans UK will continues supporting me with anything I need.”

He joined the army in 1995, serving with the First Battalion King’s Regiment and the Royal Army Medical Corps, before he was demobbed in 2002, although did not serve between 1998 and 2001.

It was years later, in 2010, that his ight began to deteriorate due to glaucoma.

He was still very active and engaged with lots of sports when an attempt to control his eye disease through surgery didn’t achieve the expected result.

“I was 33 and was playing rugby, boxing and doing weight training when I noticed something was wrong with my sight," said Mr Parkinson.

"I was diagnosed with glaucoma but sadly corrective surgery didn’t work out in one eye. Now I have no vision in my left eye at all and very limited vision in my right eye. It was a devastating experience.”

Blind Veterans UK is the national charity for blind and vision-impaired ex-servicemen and women, providing vital practical and emotional support to help veterans discover life beyond sight loss.

The charity is reaching out to the estimated 520 vision-impaired ex-Service men and women in Gwent county battling severe sight loss who could be eligible for support but don’t currently realise it.

Most of these veterans completed their service many years ago, and have since lost their sight due to conditions such as macular degeneration or glaucoma.

For information on the charity, go to blindveterans.org.uk or call 0800 389 7979.