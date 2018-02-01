A MUM has paid tribute to her daughter’s loving legacy on the two-year anniversary of her death in a psychiatric hospital.

Sarah Louise Price, 23, of Newport, died on February 2, 2016, in Caerleon’s St Cadoc’s Hospital after what her family described as a “long battle with mental illness”.

As a baby Ms Price had two brain bleeds which led her to develop cerebral palsy and was diagnosed with mental health issues aged 17, spending time in and out of hospital.

As previously reported, the Price family were barely given time to mourn before tragedy struck again, with a fire gutting the family home on Malpas Road and destroying Ms Price’s possessions days before her funeral.

“I think this year it has hit us more because it seems more real,” mum Rachel Price said.

“The first year with losing Sarah and the house fire, we were all in shock.

“We’re a strong family unit and myself and my husband Stephen couldn’t be any prouder of our children with how they have dealt with Sarah’s death with such dignity.”

She added her family are “doing really well” with son Joe in college, Jack studying A-levels and daughter - and Sarah’s twin sister - Sam, giving birth to daughter Lyla.

“We talk about Sarah often and she will always be a big part of our family,” Mrs Price added.

“If anything, we have all got a better understanding of mental health issues.”

Ms Price who attended St Mary’s Primary and St Joseph’s Comprehensive, received therapy as an outpatient at St Cadoc’s Hospital four times between the ages of 17 and 23.

Despite her “fighting spirit”, her family said they watched Ms Price hide her mental illness “to protect them”.

Since her death, the family have hosted events to help raise awareness of mental health and carry on her memory.

For Mrs Price, this included setting up a webpage to help parents and siblings affected by child loss or for people to share experiences of mental health.

“I find helping others helps me with my grief ,” Mrs Price said.

“I watch how it has changed my family and how it’s changed me.

“But I feel Sarah guides me into how to help others, she taught me so much.

“Lyla has also helped us all so much, she makes us smile and keeps us all busy.”

Mrs Price added that “things need to change” as many young people are “being lost” to complications surrounding mental health.

As previously reported, an inquest into the circumstances surrounding Ms Price’s death was opened and adjourned in 2016 and is yet to be heard fully.

Although family attended a pre-inquest hearing in May last year, Mrs Price said, they’re still waiting on future dates, subject to more evidence being submitted.

Charity Inquest - which provides expertise on state related deaths - is also supporting the family.

After releasing doves at Christmas last year, family and friends will mark the anniversary on Tuesday by visiting Ms Price’s grave in St Woolos Cemetery and hope to arrange a charity night for April this year.

“I feel Sarah has brought so much love to so many people,” Mrs Price added.

“They feel she helped them and continues to help them with their mental health.”