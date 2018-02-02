ARMED police who were at a Newport house yesterday were called in relation to a recent robbery.

Officers were called to a house on Clarence Street, Newport yesterday evening. An eyewitness said two armed officers were at the scene.

A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said the incident was related to arrest enquiries into a wanted person in relation to a recent robbery.

She said: "At approximately 7.30am on Wednesday January 31 2018 we received reports of a robbery in the Pill area of Newport.

"During the offence a bank card, television and keys has been reported to have been stolen.

"The victim was unharmed but was understandably left shaken."

No arrests were made.

Anyone with any information is asked to ring 101 quoting log 79 31/01/18”