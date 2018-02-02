COUPLES, friends and everyone in between are being invited to enjoy an “anti-Valentines Day” film screening at Newport Market.

The Gallery Space will be showing Quentin Tarantino and Tony Scott’s cult classic ‘True Romance’ on Friday, February 16.

It is hoped the event will be “non-exclusive” and designed to welcome everyone.

“Its certainly the first Anti-Valentines day event we’ve ever heard of taking place at the Market,” said David Daniel, of the market’s Escape Rooms.

“The idea came from our own feelings about Valentine’s day. We’re not against it, we’re just not interested in the more mushy romantic stuff.”

Film screenings have become a staple at the Gallery Space, with the group showing Die Hard over the festive period.

Food and drink will be supplied by local outlets Tiny Rebel and Monusk Deli.

Mr Daniel added: “A classic, gritty film, some great food and maybe a beer is our idea of a perfect Valentine’s date - whether with a partner or friends - so that’s what we decided to do.”

Tickets are available from buytickets.at/thegalleryspace for £5. Tickets will also be sold on the door for £5, subject to availability.