THESE are the stunning views from Newport’s tallest building - the Chartist Tower.

From Twmbarlwm Mountain to the Allt-Yr-Yn and Stow Hill areas of the city on the west side, and from the river Usk to Rodney Parade on the east side, the 15-storey building benefits from far-reaching views. In a clear day like yesterday, it is even possible to see Sugarloaf Mountain, in Abergavenny, and the Severn Bridge.

Having been bought by a property developer in December, it was revealed earlier this month that the Upper Dock Street building could become a hotel.

Cardiff-based property developer Garrison Barclay Estates gave the South Wales Argus access to the tower to find out more about their vision for the building – including a restaurant on the 15th floor.

Garrison Barclay director Ian Carter said: “For us, a restaurant would be the best option as the views from the 15th floor are spectacular.

“However, that will be down to the operator. Another option would be to have larger hotel rooms.”

Mr Carter added that there aren’t many restaurants at that sort of level in the south Wales area and that, in terms of buildings, it would be probably be one of the highest restaurants in Wales.

The director said that architects have suggested having a glass box in one side of the restaurant, which would allow diners to sit out and make the most of the views.

“At the moment, the windows are normal size, but we are looking at having floor to ceiling glazing to maximize the views,” he continued. “We are not looking at doing anything at the rooftop, apart from having some steelwork to give the building a top and make it more attractive.”

The tallest building in Newport, along with the former BHS store in the city centre and a number of other shops, was sold to the developer for £6.5 million.

As previously reported in the South Wales Argus, the hotel would have between 120 and 160 bedrooms, depending on the hotel operator.

The company, which is also behind the redevelopment of the former sorting office in Mill Street, is talking to four major hotel brands in the four and five hotel market, including the Celtic Manor.

Mr Carter said: “Newport is a city in the up and we are really excited about this project as this development can be part of the ongoing regeneration in Newport.

“It should not be seen in isolation.”

The director has previously said they are hoping to confirm the hotel operator in six weeks’ time. Once it is confirmed, they will put a planning application in and, once they get planning permission, they will start the work.

They anticipate that, all being well, the hotel could be open in early 2019.

Mr Carter said the development will involve at least a £10 million investment and are looking at having retail and office space in the lower levels.