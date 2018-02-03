GARDEN waste in Monmouthshire will not be collected between a three-month period with the council choosing to start “seasonal” collections.

Collections will now only take place between March 1 and November 30, with the local authority hoping to recoup £40,000 in the coming year.

The move, approved by cabinet member Cllr Bryan Jones on Wednesday, would then generate £25,000 a year thereafter.

Traditionally the council had collected garden and food waste from homes at the same time – but from April this agreement will end.

The service cost for residents has risen 125 per cent in five years, with an annual permit now costing £18 as opposed to £8.

This fee going forward will remain at £18 – but last year’s price pike led to the largest number of complaints against Monmouthshire County Council.

The council also experienced the sharpest drop in the number of people using the service since the scheme began.

A “substantial” drop in usage during the winter months – a report suggests a weekly uptake of 10 per cent – is said to be behind the proposals.

Monmouthshire will now follow in the footsteps of Newport City Council and Torfaen County Borough Council, both of which operates a seasonal collection service.

According to a council report, neither Newport or Torfaen have report any additional issues of fly tipping or increased usage of household waste recycling centres during this period.

Officers had recommended four options to Cllr Jones – do nothing, recover full costs for a yearly service, reduce services and permit cost to £17, or offer a fortnightly wheelie bin collection.

A report suggests that for the council to recover full costs – the second option – they would have to raise the permit price by 28 per cent to £22.35 a year.

But the customer fallout following the rise last year had made such an option undesirable.

The wheelie bin proposal has been described as having the “greatest number of benefits” in service efficiency but the report says it “needs careful planning and consultation”.

The model will be tested in the coming financial year and findings could be reported to the council’s strong communities if it proves beneficial.