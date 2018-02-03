HAIRDRESSING students from Coleg Gwent scooped gold and bronze at the recent Skills Competition Wales Hairdressing South Regional event.

Skills Competition Wales consists of 30 local skills competitions, including a hairdressing category. As well as raising the profile of skills in Wales, these events offer students, trainees and apprentices a chance to challenge, benchmark and raise their skills by competing across a range of sectors.

The event was hosted at the Newport Coleg Gwent campus, and students competed against entrants from Cardiff and Vale College, Coleg Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil College, Coleg Sir Gar, ISA Training and Pembrokeshire College.

The 20 entrants had to complete two tasks, a long hair fashion style and a ladies fashion cut and colour.

First place was awarded to Danielle Miller, 23, a Level 3 hairdressing student from Bettws, studying at the Pontypool Campus.

Kim Smith, 18, a Level 3 hairdressing student from Newbridge, studying at Crosskeys Campus came third.

The girls will now go on to compete at the UK Skills Hairdressing competition in Wrexham.

Stephanie Parrott, hairdressing lecturer at Pontypool Campus said: “We are so proud of Danielle and Kim achieving the gold and bronze at Skills Competition Wales. They faced very stiff competition and they both did a fantastic job.”

Tammy Wheeler, lecturer at Crosskeys Campus said: “This competition is a fantastic chance for the girls to demonstrate the skills and techniques they have developed over the last few years.”

Maria Johnson, head of hair and beauty at Pontypool Campus added “Hairdressing is a fantastic sector to work in, offering flexibility, creativity and independence, with the option to work locally or abroad. Skills Competition Wales offers the students a platform to hone and expand their skillset, proving to future employers that they are able to produce high quality results, working to a deadline in a high pressured situation.”

To find out more about hairdressing courses at Coleg Gwent, visit coleggwent.ac.uk