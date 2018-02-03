HERE is the second in a new series of monthly columns written by the Shaftesbury Youf Gang.

This month's column is from Caorann Rattray who gives a round-up of the group's activities for December.

OUR first thing in December was an award ceremony that Mohammed and I were invited to, we really like it and really want to go in the future. My favourite activity of this year was old Trafford tour.

At Christmas time the boys and I went and collected money for the Christmas raffle and we raised over £400 and that will be used on us to buy equipment and amazing trips .

Since I have been in the Shaftesbury Youf gang there have been so many opportunities that have been opened for me like other groups such as Monday club and Newport council and they are all amazing and will be dedicated for a long time. I have two hobbies rugby and football I play for Caldicot and Caerwent and I really enjoy them because they get my fitness up and strength. We have to thank Richy for all that he has done for us after the two years and it's truly amazing he support us all the way and will keep on doing that.

The school that I go to is Newport High School it's a modern school that believes and achieves.

The job when I'm older is a programming for games and videos.

These are a few things that I would like to do in the Shaftesbury Youf gang over this year obstacle course race, go karting,and football events. My hero is Gareth Bale because he plays my favourite position in football and he used to play for Spurs and I have supported them almost my whole life. Thank you for this opportunity and I hope to do it again in the future.

l To contact the group email Richy.Davies@gwent.pnn.police.uk