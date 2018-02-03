A SINGER from Blaenavon is preparing to compete for the honour of representing the UK at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal.

Rhiannon Porter, 27, who grew up in Duke Street, Blaenavon, is part of the girl group Goldstone who will be competing live against five other acts in Eurovision: You Decide on Wednesday, February 7, for the chance to compete in Lisbon.

The professional singer and actress, who attended Busy Bees nursery and Hillside Primary School in Blaenavon, started singing from a young age and said she entered "every talent competition" when on family holidays.

It was when she turned 19 and attended an open audition for the Les Miserables 25th anniversary tour that she got her first major role, touring with the show for a year understudying and playing the role of Fantine,

More success soon followed when she went on to perform at the O2 Arena for the 25th Anniversary Concert of Les Miserables.

Following this, she toured Europe with a show called ‘Musical Starnights’ which showcased the best of the musicals.

Her most recent theatre work was understudying member of the Spice Girls Melanie Chisholm, better known as Mel C, in the role of ‘Mary Magdalene’ on the UK and Australia Arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar which also starred radio DJ Chris Moyles and comedian Tim Minchin.

Goldstone, who will be singing I Feel the Love, were formed nearly three years ago.

Rhiannon, who regularly visits her family in Blaenavon, said: "My band mates Aimie Atkinson and Helen Wint met whilst touring with the musical Dirty Dancing and became friends through a mutual love of pop music and so they created the group.

"They were looking for a third member to finish the line up so I auditioned for them and the rest is history.

"We’ve been performing together for three years now and we love every minute of it."

She added: "When we got the phone call to say we had made it to the final six for Eurovision: You Decide, we were so excited.

"We were on our way to Yorkshire for a gig so we spent the whole journey screaming.

"The process so far has been like nothing we have ever experienced before in all of our careers.

"The whole Eurovision team are so amazing and supportive and also the Eurovision fans are some of the best in the world."

She said their song I Feel The Love is about unity, love and being whoever you want to be.

Eurovision: You Decide will be broadcast live from Brighton on BBC2 at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

The public will be able to vote for their favourite after each of the acts perform.

Rhiannon added: "Eurovision is the biggest singing competition in the world and I’d love to follow in Lucie Jones’ footsteps."

View the song here.