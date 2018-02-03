RUNNERS are being encouraged to sign up for the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon to raise money for St David’s Hospice Care.

This year’s race on Sunday, March 4, will start in the city centre, follow a scenic route past Newport Transporter Bridge and Friars Walk, skirting Newport Castle before heading out to Caerleon using the main roads and cycle paths with the finish line being at the university building by The Riverfront theatre.

A spokesman for St David's said: "We are confident that runners, spectators and volunteers will enjoy the experience as the event continues to grow each year with it now being a firm favourite in the running calendar."

Road closures will be in place along the route for the race which starts at 9am.

For details of road closures visit cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com/residents-spectators.

To register for the event visit http://cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com.

Limited spaces are available.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can email hello@stdavidshospicecare.org or call 01633 851058.