GOALS from Harry McKirdy and Jordan Bowery earned Crewe Alexandra all three points at Rodney Parade, despite Mickey Demetriou pulling a goal back for Newport County AFC late on. Here's what we learned...

1. Play-offs dream nearly over

County are now 10 points off the top seven with only eight games left to play and their play-off hopes are fading fast.

The players have spoken of their belief that they can still challenge for promotion but this was not a performance that will convince anyone.

And the result means that the Good Friday visit of sixth-placed Coventry City is now a must-win if the Exiles are to keep their season alive.

🔝 @LutonTown sit at the summit once again after today's triumph.@OfficialECFC and @Coventry_City strengthen their play-off push with wins. pic.twitter.com/GuYLfxyXcx — Sky Bet League Two (@SkyBetLeagueTwo) March 24, 2018

2. Home hiccups hurting the Exiles

This was only the fourth home league defeat of Michael Flynn’s reign as County boss and the third this season but too many draws have proved costly in recent weeks.

Flynn’s men should have beaten Forest Green Rovers and performed superbly against Luton Town last week but they were below par yesterday and could have few complaints with the result.

With five matches still to play at Rodney Parade there is still time to end the season on a high in front of the home fans but there needs to be a big improvement on yesterday’s showing.

3. New fans won’t be rushing back

There was a good response to the £5 ticket offer with 4,357 home fans piling into Rodney Parade – 1,434 more than the 2,923 who watched last week’s 1-1 draw with Luton.

Offers like this are vital for attracting new supporters through the gates and helping to hook the next generation of fans for years to come.

It’s a real shame then that they witnessed such a lacklustre display from County that will have done nothing to convert the casual spectator into a regular.

4. County struggle with favourites’ tag

The manager admitted afterwards that his side under-perform when they are expected to win.

“It seems that when we’re the underdogs and we’ve got nothing to lose we come out on top,” said Flynn. “When we’re the favourites I’m not sure we can handle the expectation and that’s something that we need to work on.”

Recent performances against Luton, Spurs and Leeds would suggest that theory is correct and County will need to raise their game again against Coventry.

5. Players playing for their future

If a play-off place is beginning to look unrealistic, there are still plenty of players in the County squad who will be motivated by trying to earn a new contract for next season.

Dan Butler, Scot Bennett, Calaum Jahraldo-Marton, Ben Tozer (above), Marlon Jackson, Frank Nouble and Paul Hayes are all out of contract this summer and cannot afford to take their eye off the ball between now and May.

The rest of the squad will be playing for pride and County know from experience the importance of finishing the campaign on a high and carrying that momentum forward.