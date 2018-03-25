FRAUDSTERS tried to spend £1,000 from a woman’s bank account after her details were stolen from a payment website.

Fraudsters tried to buy goods using Cerys Parker-Williams payment details after she entered two events using the Active Network website.

The mum from Griffithstown has now received a letter from Active Network which said she was one of the people affected by a security breach which meant she had her payment details accessed by “unauthorised third parties”.

She said: “I used the website in March 2017 to sign up to Cardiff half marathon and then July of the same year to sign up for the Cardiff 10k race.

“Then just before Christmas there was money taken from my account.”

Many of the transactions have been in small amounts, so some of those affected did not immediately notice that money had been taken or that goods has been bought using their card details.

Mrs Parker-Williams said: “My bank contacted me because a transaction of £20 had been authorized and they were questioning another four transactions on Next online which totalled around £1,000. Thankfully these transactions were not authorized.”

“Luckily I pay for an account which covers this type of problem, so the bank refunded everything that was owed. They also cancelled my card and sent a new one. They gave advice on how to be more careful in future, all of which I do at the minute. They said my card was probably cloned.

“I received the letter from Active Network arrived last week. It's left me a bit worried, nervous that it will happen again. I feel safer in the fact j have a new card but obviously they still have all my personal details.”

Cardiff 10k and the half marathon use Active Network to register participants and process payments.

A spokesman for Run 4 Wales, the organisers of the two Cardiff events and the upcoming ABP Newport Wales Marathon and Velothon Wales, said:

“We were surprised to learn of a security incident involving the Active Network.

“A small number of Run 4 Wales’ customers got in contact to report an issue which impacted their personal data, and their concerns were immediately raised by Run 4 Wales with the Active Network.

“The incident is related to transactions where card details were manually keyed in during the checking out process between December 2016 and September 2017. During this time period, personal information may have been accessed by unauthorised third parties.

“We are working with Active to understand the full implications, but have been assured that they have implemented remediation measures that will prevent a recurrence of this type of issue in future.”

Active Network were contacted for comment.