A FORMER teacher was caught by paedophile hunters after trying to set up a Christmas Eve date with a 15-year-old girl at a Newport school.

Daniel Salisbury, 31, was trapped by vigilantes PH Balance who had created a fictitious online profile.

It was not said where Salisbury previously taught, but Cardiff Crown Court heard he believed he had arranged a liaison with a schoolgirl at Lliswerry High School, in his campervan.

The resident of Redvers Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a girl under 16 following grooming.

Prosecutor Richard Ace told the court how he was contacted by a decoy named Felicity on a site called Fab Swingers before their exchanges moved to a messenger platform.

He said: “The defendant confirmed he was 28 and that he didn’t mind she was 15.”

Salisbury asked ‘Felicity’ for photographs of herself in school uniform and he received pictures of a woman who had given her consent to be involved in the snare.

Mr Ace added that on December 4, he made references towards sexual acts with ‘Felicity’ and planed to meet her on December 24.

Members of PH Balance spotted him near the Aldi store in Spytty buying flowers and he “sped off” when he was approached by them.

Marianne Lewis, mitigating, said: “There is no real victim in this case. The person he was communicating with was an adult. There was no child involved at all.

“No child was put at risk in the commission of this offence.”

She said his health had suffered and added: “He has lost his good name, his reputation. He’s lost his career. He’s lost his home and his loving relationship with his fiancée – a relationship of some 10 years.”

Recorder Greg Bull, QC, told Salisbury: “You’ve brought yourself not only into ridicule, but public distaste.”

He jailed him for 12 months, suspended for 18 months, ordered a rehabilitation activity requirement of 45 days and the defendant will be on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

A sexual harm prevention order will be in place for five years and Salisbury must pay a £140 victim surcharge.